Nailsea pre-school benefits from housing developer donation

Children from Grove Pre-School, Nailsea, watch in anticipation of the new housing development in the town. - Credit: Taylor Wimpey Bristol

A pre-school in Nailsea has benefitted from a £1,000 donation from housing developer Taylor Wimpey Bristol.

Grove Pre-School is located adjacent to the new Netherton Grange development in Nailsea, which will see 130 new homes built. The school has received the donation to purchase new resources and furniture for its children aged two to four.

Leader at the pre-school, Caroline Reynolds, said: "Our children have been really enjoying watching the new houses being built at Netherton Grange whilst on our welly boot walks, and seeing all the progress that’s being made.

"They’re so excited to know the builders have supported us in this way.

"In the coming years, we expect there will be many children starting our pre-school who are living on the new development, so we’re incredibly grateful to the company for this kind donation."

Taylor Wimpey sales and marketing director, Rob Curry, said: "We are so pleased to have been able to offer this donation to Grove Pre-School.

"We are continually looking for ways to work with and contribute to the communities close to our developments, so we are thrilled to be able to work with the pre-school to help them buy new equipment and toys."