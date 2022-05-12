News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

Nailsea pre-school benefits from housing developer donation

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 10:05 AM May 12, 2022
Children from Grove Pre-School, Nailsea, watch in anticipation of the new housing development in the town. 

Children from Grove Pre-School, Nailsea, watch in anticipation of the new housing development in the town. - Credit: Taylor Wimpey Bristol

A pre-school in Nailsea has benefitted from a £1,000 donation from housing developer Taylor Wimpey Bristol.

Grove Pre-School is located adjacent to the new Netherton Grange development in Nailsea, which will see 130 new homes built. The school has received the donation to purchase new resources and furniture for its children aged two to four.  

Leader at the pre-school, Caroline Reynolds, said: "Our children have been really enjoying watching the new houses being built at Netherton Grange whilst on our welly boot walks, and seeing all the progress that’s being made.

"They’re so excited to know the builders have supported us in this way. 

"In the coming years, we expect there will be many children starting our pre-school who are living on the new development, so we’re incredibly grateful to the company for this kind donation."

Taylor Wimpey sales and marketing director, Rob Curry, said: "We are so pleased to have been able to offer this donation to Grove Pre-School. 

"We are continually looking for ways to work with and contribute to the communities close to our developments, so we are thrilled to be able to work with the pre-school to help them buy new equipment and toys."

Nailsea News

Don't Miss

Clevedon Pier. Picture: Gary Clark

Clevedon Pier set to host Queen's Jubilee party

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
22.04.22 ClevedonSirona care & health School nurses with school pupils at Castlewood

Health

School nurses launch confidential text service for youngsters

Carrington Walker

person
Nailsea & Tickenham won 25 and drew five of their 30 Somerset Premier games to win the league title.

Non-League Football

Unbeaten Nailsea & Tickenham leave it late to beat Worle

Joshua Thomas

Author Picture Icon
Star trails and a lone shooting star from the Perseids meteor shower. It is one of the brightest and

Skygazing

How to see the last meteor shower of spring as it peaks this weekend

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon