Languages teacher offers summer Spanish classes for youngsters

Liesel Howe has launched her Spanish summer classes for children. Picture: Mala Henry Mala Henry

A Portishead languages teacher will provide Spanish classes for children this summer.

Liesel and her daughter in Valencia, which she calls her second home. Picture: Mala Henry Liesel and her daughter in Valencia, which she calls her second home. Picture: Mala Henry

Liesel Howe, owner of LunaLingo Spanish school, has been asked to continue her courses over the summer by parents, to help pupils embark on their bilingual journey before they start secondary school.

Liesel, who launched her Spanish school in May for children aged five to 12 years old, teaches the award-winning programme, La Jolie Ronde, to children in Portishead.

Liesel has also been a teacher at Churchill Academy for more than 20 years and wants to provide young people with the ‘best possible start in life’ while teaching in a profession she loves.

She said: “I have always dreamed of owning my own Spanish school and just couldn’t get the idea out of my head.

The LunaLingo logo created by Liesel's daughter. Picture: Mala Henry The LunaLingo logo created by Liesel's daughter. Picture: Mala Henry

“I decided at the age of 50 if I didn’t try to follow my dream now, I never would – and from there, LunaLingo was created.

“As a parent, I also value the importance of learning and providing young people with the best possible start in life and I want to share my passion for languages and language learning with the community here in Portishead.”

Originally from Port Talbot, Liesel studied Latin at O-level, as well as French and German for A-level, continuing on to study Spanish and German at university in 1988.

Upon returning to the UK after completing her year abroad at Valencia University, Liesel worked at a local FE college, teaching A-Level Spanish and Spanish conversation classes to adults. She then decided to qualify to teach Spanish, German and French at secondary level and graduated from Bristol University in 1998.

Liesel took up her position at Churchill Academy 23 years ago next month, where she has been a director of faculty for languages since 2009.

Liesel added: “It’s been a bit of a family affair, as my husband has built my website and my daughter designed the fabulous logo and I feel excited to have them involved in my new adventure. “I’m looking forward to continuing with my classes over the summer until face-to-face teaching resumes.”

To find out more about Liesel’s summer courses and Saturday morning classes from September 12, call 07598 535295 or email lunalingo@outlook.com