Sixth form student handed award for helping the homeless

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 January 2020

Lara has been supporting Feed the Homeless in Bristol

Archant

A sixth-form student from Clevedon School has been presented with an award for helping the homeless.

Lara Anthony-Garrido earned the award for her work with charity Feed the Homeless.

She has supported the charity by working on the streets of Bristol collecting and distributing food and clothes. She was handed the certificate by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Bristol, Megan Thomas, and Naseem Talukdar, coordinator of the charity.

Lara said: "I volunteered because I wanted to help those less fortunate than myself. Supporting Feed the Homeless has helped dispel some of the stereotypes surrounding the homeless - these are real people, who are having to live really challenging lives."

Clevedon School also supports the charity through collection boxes, providing food, clothing and essential provisions to the homeless.

