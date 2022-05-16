Primary school children raise almost £300 at bake sale in Clevedon

Children at a primary school in Clevedon had 'great fun' helping run a huge bake sale at their school after working hard preparing for their SAT exams.

After a tough week sitting their end-of-school tests, Year 6 pupils at St Nicholas’ Chantry School, in Highdale Avenue, raised a whopping £300 at the sale with the help of parents.

The money will be used for the parent-teacher association (PTA) at the school.

Freddie, Caitlin, Gracie, Orla, Joeb, Izabella, Emmie, Matilda and Amelia helped to bake and sell the cakes on Friday (May 13).

The Friends PTA has managed to raise nearly £14,000 in the past two years despite the pandemic.

Chairman of the PTA, Claudia Trudgett, said: "We are so lucky at St Nick’s that parents support us so well and we’ve managed to continue raising money despite Covid.

"We moved some of our events online and even ran a virtual balloon race which was a soaring success.

"We are delighted that restrictions have now been lifted so we can raise even more and also have a fun run planned for this Sunday (May 22)."