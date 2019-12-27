Advanced search

Nursery smashes target for an on-site defibrillator

PUBLISHED: 18:00 29 December 2019

Cakes for sale at the Christmas fair at Inwood Nursery, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Cakes for sale at the Christmas fair at Inwood Nursery, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A Congresbury nursery has purchased a defibrillator following their first Christmas fair.

Staff selling donated books at the Christmas fair at Inwood Nursery, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTONStaff selling donated books at the Christmas fair at Inwood Nursery, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Inwood Nursery, in Wrington Road, made a total of £1,594 smashing their original target of £1,330.

At the fair, guests were able to buy cakes which were on sale at the cake stalls, raffle tickets, crafts and books which had been donated to the nursery.

Children could also visit Santa's grotto which present on the day.

The nursery also received support from local businessses who helped them reach their target to buy the life-saving piece of equipment.

Jan Baldaro, who works at the nursery, said: "It was our first Christmas fair at the nursery. It was lovely to see all the parents who were there.

"The fair went really well.

"I'd like to say thank you to everyone for the support, the local businesses and everyone who contributed."

