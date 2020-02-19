Advanced search

Grant helps Nailsea School to go green

PUBLISHED: 10:00 20 February 2020

Site manager William Carpenter and headteacher Dionne Elliott, with the old style florescent strip lighting and the new LED panels.

Site manager William Carpenter and headteacher Dionne Elliott, with the old style florescent strip lighting and the new LED panels.

Archant

Nailsea School has been given a grant to enable it to become more environmentally friendly.

The Megawatt Community Energy Fund awarded the school £4,000 to further its work in lowering its carbon footprint.

More: Nailsea School needs your votes to go green.

Staff have used the money to replace 120 fluorescent light fittings with an LED panel - which uses less power and reduces bills.

The school's development officer, Fiona Davies, said: "Making these changes within the school is an important way to make a difference to the environment whilst highlighting the growing importance of tackling climate change.

"We have a number of students who have formed their own Climate Action Group, and it is encouraging to see the positive steps they are taking for the planet's future."

The students have made a number of positive changes including switching to compostable containers and bamboo cutlery in the canteen.

Most Read

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

School announces new headteacher to start in September

Debbie Isaachsen will becomeThe Downs Prepatory School headteacher in September. Picture: Caroline Lucas

Village pub achieves four-star score after zero rating

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods

Jordan Lawton and Tania Harvey may be evicted from their home in a weeks time.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stagecoach Portishead perform alongside ex-Strictly Come Dancing performer in Weston

Youngsters from Stagecoach Performing Arts Portishead at Weston Playhouse.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

In the dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

School announces new headteacher to start in September

Debbie Isaachsen will becomeThe Downs Prepatory School headteacher in September. Picture: Caroline Lucas

Village pub achieves four-star score after zero rating

Tony De Brito and Matthew Lowe. Picture: The Country Pub Group

Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods

Jordan Lawton and Tania Harvey may be evicted from their home in a weeks time.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Stagecoach Portishead perform alongside ex-Strictly Come Dancing performer in Weston

Youngsters from Stagecoach Performing Arts Portishead at Weston Playhouse.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon Town U18s coach Dave Carey recalls historic visit of David Beckham

Clevedon Town under 18s and David Beckham. (Picture: Clevedon Town Under 18s/Dave Carey).

Cabin pair to be evicted from home in woods

Jordan Lawton and Tania Harvey may be evicted from their home in a weeks time.Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Grant helps Nailsea School to go green

Site manager William Carpenter and headteacher Dionne Elliott, with the old style florescent strip lighting and the new LED panels.

WIN: Tickets to The Lighthouse at the Curzon

The Lighthouse will be screened at the Curzon cinema. Picture: Curzon Cinema

Road closures due to work on underground cables

T-pylon
Drive 24