Grant helps Nailsea School to go green

Site manager William Carpenter and headteacher Dionne Elliott, with the old style florescent strip lighting and the new LED panels. Archant

Nailsea School has been given a grant to enable it to become more environmentally friendly.

The Megawatt Community Energy Fund awarded the school £4,000 to further its work in lowering its carbon footprint.

Staff have used the money to replace 120 fluorescent light fittings with an LED panel - which uses less power and reduces bills.

The school's development officer, Fiona Davies, said: "Making these changes within the school is an important way to make a difference to the environment whilst highlighting the growing importance of tackling climate change.

"We have a number of students who have formed their own Climate Action Group, and it is encouraging to see the positive steps they are taking for the planet's future."

The students have made a number of positive changes including switching to compostable containers and bamboo cutlery in the canteen.