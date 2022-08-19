A-level results 2022: Students at Gordano School 'fly high'

Staff at Gordano School sixth form are 'delighted' after more than a third of students reach grade A or higher at A-level and vocational courses.

This year was the first time in three years that grades have been awarded from traditional examinations since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Headteacher Tom Inman, said: "We are delighted to be able to celebrate these results with our wonderful Year 13 students.

"They have been the year group probably most affected by Covid, with their GCSE experience cut short dramatically in 2020 and their studies affected by the pandemic.

"At all key levels, our A-level and vocational results are higher than in previous exam years, however this year should be a year to admire the tenacity of our brilliant students in the face of such adversity, rather than debate national grade comparisons with other years.

Gordano School sixth form A-level results. - Credit: Submitted

"We have seen some stunning individual successes at the top end, but as a truly comprehensive sixth form, I am so thrilled to see students succeed so well across the range of abilities and in such a diverse range of subjects.

"We are incredibly proud, not only of their academic performance, but also of the students wider achievements and the wonderful young adults that they have become over their time at Gordano.

"My thanks also to our brilliant team of hugely committed staff who have supported these students through their time with us, and especially over the turbulence of recent years."

At A-level, 36 per cent of results were at A grade or above, 62 per cent of the grades achieved were in the A* to B range, and 83 per cent of all grades were at C grade or above.

Amongst these top achievers are Phoebe Delafaille, with three A* grades and a C. She will go on to study medicine at the University of Manchester.

Megan Jefferies will study biochemistry at Brasenose College, Oxford, after four A* grades, and Isabella Lawrence-Tarr, with three

A* grades, will study psychology at the University of Cardiff.

The vast majority of students who applied to university have now had their places confirmed, most of these being at their first-choice universities.