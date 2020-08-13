A-Level results: ‘Lack of clarity’ overshadows students’ achievements as Gordano School reveals results
PUBLISHED: 16:53 13 August 2020
Gordano School
Students have celebrated achieving their A-level results in ‘very different circumstances’ at Gordano School today (Thursday).
Headteacher, Tom Inman, said the vast majority of students had university places confirmed, secured apprenticeships and training offers after receiving their grades, despite their achievements being ‘overshadowed by confusion and lack of clarity’.
This comes after students’ mock exams have determined their A-Level grades, which is as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic affecting widespread teaching in schools. The majority of students have not been back in full-time education since March, after the Government imposed lockdown to contain the spread of the virus.
Grades have been awarded based on the recommendation of schools and on the boards’ statistical processes, which aims to ensure ‘fairness and consistency between schools’, as well as between this year’s cohort and other year groups.
Mr Inman said: “We are incredibly proud, not only of students’ academic achievements, but of their wider accomplishments and the wonderful young adults they have become over their time at Gordano. My thanks also to our brilliant team of committed staff who supported these students through their time with us.
“Once the Government decided to cancel exams, there was never going to be a perfect way of ensuring young people gain the grades they deserve. It is a shame, however, that as results are published, the achievement of students has been overshadowed by confusion and lack of clarity.
“What matters most is that we support our students in their next steps so no individual’s pathway is affected by circumstances entirely out of their control.”
Overall at A-level, 28 per cent of grades have been awarded at A*-A grade, 53 per cent at A*-B grade and 80 per cent at A*-C grade, compared with 22, 46 and 74 per cent respectively in 2019.
The overall pass rate was 99 per cent. In total, 29 per cent of grades were amended by the exam boards, which is less than the national average at around 40.
As well as this, in vocational subjects, 40 per cent of results have been awarded at distinction grade or above, 77 at merit or above with a 100 per cent pass rate. Only eight per cent of grades were amended by the exam board.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.