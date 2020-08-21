GCSE results day: Gordano School ‘proud’ of ‘amazing’ students after ‘disruptive’ academic year

Ella Jenkins, Megan Davies, Freya Elliiot collecting their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Gordano School Gordano School

The headteacher at Gordano School has praised an ‘amazing’ group of students, who picked up their GCSE and vocational results yesterday (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students collecting their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Gordano School Students collecting their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Gordano School

Following the Government’s decision earlier this week, students will receive their Centre Assessed Grade (CAG), or the exam board calculated grade, whichever is higher.

Headteacher, Tom Inman, said: “I would like to congratulate all of our students who collected their GCSE results on Thursday. Obviously, the exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in make today a very different experience than normal.

“Despite that, we should not take anything away from an amazing year group of young people and the incredible hard work that they have put in, in most cases, during the past five years, at Gordano.

Kiana, Gracie and Bethan collecting their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Gordano School Kiana, Gracie and Bethan collecting their GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Gordano School

“We are as proud of them as we are with any year group of students; indeed more so, for the way that they have handled such a significant disruption at such a crucial time of their education.

“We are sorry that they didn’t get to prove themselves in the summer exams, but they should feel just as proud with the results which they have achieved.

“I also would like to extend my thanks to our brilliant staff who have supported them with such commitment, and in particular those who have been supporting A-level and GCSE students through this very unsettling time.”

Lauren Speed collecting her GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Gordano School Lauren Speed collecting her GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Gordano School

At Gordano School, the submitted CAGs showed a ‘slight increase’ in GCSE grade results at all thresholds at when compared with previous years.

Mr Inman added: “While we welcomed the awarding of centre assessed grading, it remains the case that reverting to this form of grading is not without its issues, notably the lack of standardisation between schools.

“However, it is appropriate the final grades awarded to students are slightly higher than in previous years, given the possible factors that might result in a student performing less well in an exam than they would be expected to. Our priority now is to support all of our students to secure their next steps, be that staying here at sixth form, progressing on to further education or taking on an apprenticeship.

Reuban Berger collecting his GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Gordano School Reuban Berger collecting his GCSE results on Thursday. Picture: Gordano School

“We will continue to advocate for students in any way we can in progression to their next steps.”