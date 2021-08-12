News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Top grades for Gordano pupils

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 1:16 PM August 12, 2021   
Gordano School GCSE results 2021

Students picking up their results at Gordano School. - Credit: Rachele Snowden

The headteacher from Gordano School in Portishead paid tribute to his ‘brilliant’ students as they picked up their GCSE and vocational results. 

Grades are up slightly on previous years, which headteacher Tom Inman says is down to the hard work and dedication of pupils. 

He said: “I would like to congratulate all of our students collecting their GCSE results this morning. Obviously, the exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in make today a very different experience to most years. Despite that, we should not take anything away from an amazing year group of young people and the incredible hard work that they have put in, in most cases over the last five years, at Gordano. 

“We are as proud of them as we are with any year group of students; indeed more so for the way that they have handled such significant disruption at a crucial time of their education.” 

Gordano School GCSE results 2021

Pupils from Gordano School picking up their GCSE results. - Credit: Rachele Snowden

Grades have been awarded based on procedures, established by individual schools, taking into account the impact on students’ learning caused by the Covid pandemic. They were then reviewed and moderated by exam boards. 

Mr Inman added: “As the curtain closed on an exceptionally difficult year for all of us, I also want to pay tribute to our staff, governing body and parents for their unstinting efforts and support in guiding our students through these very challenging times. 

“Our absolute priority now is to support all of our students to secure their next steps, be that staying here at Sixth Form or progressing on to further education or an apprenticeship." 

Somerset GCSE results
Gordano School
Portishead News
North Somerset News

