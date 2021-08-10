News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

North Somerset A-level results 2021: Highest grades for Gordano School

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 3:11 PM August 10, 2021   
A-level results 2021 Gordano School

Students picking up their A-level and vocational results from Gordano School. - Credit: Rachele Snowden

The headteacher of a Portishead school has praised students for their ‘incredible hard work and dedication’ as they picked up their A-level and vocational results today. 

Gordano School’s A-level and vocational results are higher than previous years’, and headteacher Tom Inman said he is ‘incredibly proud’ of their academic performance and for the ‘wonderful young adults they have become’.  

He said: “Despite the huge impact of the Covid pandemic on their sixth form experience, these results are the product of two years of incredible hard work and dedication despite everything that has been thrown at them and are, if anything, even more deserved than ever. 

“At all key levels our A-level and vocational results were marginally higher than in previous years, however this year should be a year to admire the tenacity of our brilliant students in the face of such adversity rather than to engage in an unhelpful debate around grade comparison and inflation that does them such a disservice.” 

A-level results 2021 Gordano School

Students opening their A-level and vocational results at Gordano School. - Credit: Rachele Snowden

Mr Inman also praised his ‘brilliant team of staff’ who have supported students over the past 18 months. 

Grades have been awarded based on procedures established by individual schools this year – taking into account the impact of the pandemic on students’ learning.  

The vast majority of students who applied to university have now had their places confirmed – many of these being at first choice universities, including three students who have secured places at Oxford University. Others have secured highly-prized apprenticeships and other training offers.   

A-level results Gordano School 2021

Pupils opening their results at Gordano School. - Credit: Rachele Snowden

Head of sixth form, Jeanne Fairs added: “We are delighted that so many of our students have already secured their places at university or in other training or employment. We have been hugely impressed by the mature and upbeat way that our young people have responded in these very difficult circumstances and the way in which they have supported each other as a community.

"We will continue to work with every young person to support them on to the next steps that are right for them and look forward to following their further progress in the years to come.”   

Somerset A Level results
Gordano School
Portishead News
North Somerset News

