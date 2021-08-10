News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
A-level results 2021: Highest grades for Gordano School

Vicky Angear

Published: 3:00 PM August 10, 2021   
The headteacher of a Portishead school has praised students for their ‘incredible hard work and dedication’ as they picked up their A-level and vocational results today. 

Gordano School’s results are higher than previous years’, and headteacher Tom Inman said he is ‘incredibly proud’ of their academic performance and for the ‘wonderful young adults they have become’.  

He said: “Despite the huge impact of the Covid pandemic on their sixth form experience, these results are the product of two years of incredible hard work and dedication despite everything that has been thrown at them and are, if anything, even more deserved than ever. 

“At all key levels our A-level and vocational results were marginally higher than in previous years, however this year should be a year to admire the tenacity of our brilliant students in the face of such adversity rather than to engage in an unhelpful debate around grade comparison and inflation that does them such a disservice.” 

Grades have been awarded based on procedures established by individual schools this year – taking into account the impact of the pandemic on students’ learning.  

Three students from Gordano School secured places at Oxford University, while others have highly-prized apprenticeships and training offers. 

