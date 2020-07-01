Advanced search

School children enjoy virtual trip to Washington museum

PUBLISHED: 14:00 01 July 2020

Year six pupils at a Backwell school enjoyed a virtual trip to the USA as part of their remote learning programme during lockdown.

Children from Fairfield School visited the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in Washington DC, taking a self-guided virtual tour of areas and exhibits.

Pupils also planned how they would travel to America, took part in a virtual treasure hunt and a dinosaur-drawing workshop.

Fairfield headteacher Lesley Barton said: “We love how creative our staff and children have been during lockdown and the year six trip is a great example.

“Throughout the crisis, our teachers have been working hard to deliver high-standard of teaching to our pupils remotely.

“We have now reopened for children in nursery, reception, year one and year six and for those who have not returned yet, we will continue our remote learning programme until the end of the summer term.”

