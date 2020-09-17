Coronavirus case at Nailsea School

A number of students in year eight and nine are isolating after a confirmed case. Archant

A number of students from Nailsea School are isolating following a confirmed case of Covid-19.

Students in year eight and a number of pupils in year nine who use the Long Ashton coach have been asked to isolate until September 25.

The case was confirmed yesterday (Wednesday) and letters were sent out to parents to inform them of the situation.

Headteacher Dee Elliott said: “The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff is always at the forefront of everything we do here at Nailsea.

“It saddened me to have to make this decision. I do believe it was in the best interest of all concerned and we will ensure students will not be disadvantaged as a result.

“The school’s robust risk assessment, in line with policy, will continue to be regularly reviewed.

“It’s also important to realise that there is a student and family at the centre of this and we wish them a speedy recovery and thank the community for its support at this challenging time.”

All classrooms in the bubble have been sanitised and additional cleaning continues to be in place.

Students who are self-isolating will be sent work home and will use a mixture of virtual lessons and remote learning until they are able to return to school.