Students to sing at hospice's jolly jingle

Published: 9:37 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 10:44 AM December 8, 2020

Clevedon School students recording I Will Wait by Mumford and Sons in aid of Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: Clevedon School

Clevedon students are helping to raise thousands for a children’s charity by performing their own version of a world -famous song.

Clevedon School students will kick off ‘The Jolly Jingle’ for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) on December 14 at 7pm.

The school has been supporting CHSW since their moving cover of Mumford and Sons' 'I Will Wait' that was recorded during lockdown one and raised more than £1,100.

Now they have been asked by Children's Hospice South West to perform their own version of another song to launch the charity event.

The students have been supported in school by Mr Thomas and Mr Smart who have worked with the pupils to make sure the final product looks and sounds like a professional track.

Headteacher Jim Smith said: “We are very pleased to announce that our kind and brilliant students will be sharing their outstanding cover version on the December 14 as part of The Jolly Jingle to raise funds for @CHSW.

“I'm sure the community will get behind them and as soon as the original artists hears their version, they will be very impressed, and fingers crossed they will get in touch to collaborate. ”

Find out more by logging on to chsw.org.uk/jollyjingle or join the event at www.facebook.com/events/411020800033194



