Clevedon School students set to run eco-smoothie business in town

Students from Clevedon School are set to run an eco-smoothie business - with their drinks being sold in the town.

Pupils in the English and business courses will use the school's existing student-run coffee van, the Hector, to sell their smoothies.

They also hope to refurbish the van before it heads to the streets of Clevedon too.

Headteacher Jim Smith, said: "Hector the coffee van has been a fantastic success and our students’ kindness and brilliance in their planned smoothie business will allow it to be expanded across our town."

Hector was inspired by the former head of Clevedon School Sixth Form, Jeremy Newall, who died at Christmas time in 2016.

Jeremy created Hector while at the school after buying the van from a farmer in France and it has since been by students used to serve coffee around the community as a social enterprise.

The student smoothie business will allow the expansion of Hector to run outside of the school premises and for them to engage and connect with the community at public events.

The smoothie business hopes to offer drinks to the public by the summer.