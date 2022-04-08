Clevedon students' tough oral exams to prepare for future careers

Students from Clevedon sixth form performed English speaking exams to help with future careers. - Credit: Clevedon School

Sixth form students at Clevedon School have prepared for their future careers by performing in tough oral exams.

Year 12 students in the English and business courses at the school took part in the English Speaking Board exam (ESB) - a national qualification focused on communication skills.

The students wanted to improve their presenting skills by taking the exams so they can prepare for future career prospects.

The exam consisted of three parts where each student had to present a speech, talk through a chosen newspaper article and lead an engaging discussion on it, and then finally read a narrative piece from any chosen book or novel.

It lasted all day, with discussions being held after on why the topics and pieces were chosen by the examiner.

Assistant headteacher at the school, Jo Carrington, said: "All of the students performed brilliantly.

"They learnt new skills for future university prospects which they hope to secure soon, and of course it all helps with job interviews."