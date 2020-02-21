Contractors to build community's new skate park are announced

Clevedon Skate Project trustees (on right) Tom Knott, Paul Redford and Mads, meeting with their new contractors Russ Holbert from Maverick Skateparks and Edd Wright from Velosolutions at the Salthouse Fields site. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Two companies have been appointed as contractors to build new skate park and pump-track facilities in Clevedon.

The Clevedon Skate Park (CSP) project and Clevedon Town Council announced Maverick Skate Parks is to build the skate park, and Velosolutions the 'pump track' - a bike track.

The companies have worked on similar projects across the country and internationally.

Tom Knott from the CSP said: "We are so excited to have Maverick and Velosolutions on board.

"Both companies are fantastic and deliver absolutely top-quality facilities. Russ from Maverick and Edd from Velosolutions are incredibly knowledgeable, not only about building parks but also supporting the community consultation, development and fundraising phases of these projects.

"They are also very enthusiastic about building their skate park and pump track at Clevedon's beautiful seafront."

Events are to be held during the year to help raise money towards the project.

The next event will be a Skate 'n' Paint event on March 28 from 10am at the existing skate park, in Elton Road.

Tom added: "There is still a lot to do before the funding is in place to enable the skate park and pump track to be built.

"The skate project welcomes help from anyone interested in running fundraising projects, donating or getting involved.

"This will be a volunteer tidy-up and paint session of the existing skate park, and any help or support is very welcome.

"If you can get down to the skate park and lend a hand or donate materials such as paint and cleaning gear, the CSP would love to hear from you."

Other upcoming events later in the year will include a full consultation session about the project, including visits to Clevedon School, Skate School sessions with trained skateboarding instructors, a summer BBQ and music event to coincide with Skateboarding and BMXing at the Olympics, and an Art Trail.

"You can also check in with the skate project team on their stall at the Hill Road Sunday Market," said Tom.

To find out more about Clevedon Skate Project and upcoming events, visit www.clevedonskateproject.com