Clevedon School scoops top prize in political debating competition

Students scooped first prize in the European Parliament competitions. - Credit: Clevedon School

Students at Clevedon School have scooped first prize in a national political debating competition.

The European Youth Parliament debate was held in Gloucester where students across the country could train their oral skills.

The competition is a peer-to-peer educational programme that brings together young people from across Europe to debate the pressing issues of our time.

Clevedon students will now feature in a two-day debate in the UK finals at Liverpool University where the winners will win a trip to Brussels.

Head of religion, philosophy and ethics, Mark Cullen, said: "This is a superb achievement and the students performed outstandingly in putting their case across.

"They were worthy winners."

Student Lucas Coe, said: "I can’t believe it - I never would have thought we would have won at all."

The students spoke about current affairs which included supporting the fight for workers rights in the gig economy.