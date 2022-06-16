News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

Clevedon School scoops top prize in political debating competition

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 2:40 PM June 16, 2022
Students scooped first prize in the European Parliament competitions.

Students scooped first prize in the European Parliament competitions. - Credit: Clevedon School

Students at Clevedon School have scooped first prize in a national political debating competition.

The European Youth Parliament debate was held in Gloucester where students across the country could train their oral skills.

The competition is a peer-to-peer educational programme that brings together young people from across Europe to debate the pressing issues of our time.

Clevedon students will now feature in a two-day debate in the UK finals at Liverpool University where the winners will win a trip to Brussels.

Head of religion, philosophy and ethics, Mark Cullen, said: "This is a superb achievement and the students performed outstandingly in putting their case across.

"They were worthy winners."

Student Lucas Coe, said: "I can’t believe it - I never would have thought we would have won at all."

Most Read

  1. 1 Somerset football fan handed banning order over Bristol City disorder
  2. 2 Thousands of North Somerset homes could be abandoned by 2050s: Report
  3. 3 Clevedon children's author unveils first book based on his own 13-year-old bedtime story
  1. 4 How an accident with a boy and his bike in 1983 led to the reinvention of the Strawberry Line
  2. 5 GWR train services that ARE running during next week's strikes
  3. 6 Cleeve CC return to winning ways with impressive win at Chew Manga
  4. 7 Clevedon and Backwell Flax Bourton celebrate in North Somerset Youth Cricket League finals
  5. 8 WIN! Tickets to The Railway Children screening
  6. 9 Liam Fox shows Portishead pupils around Westminster
  7. 10 Clevedon School scoops top prize in political debating competition

The students spoke about current affairs which included supporting the fight for workers rights in the gig economy.

Clevedon School
Clevedon News

Don't Miss

Large white detached house with long attached rectangular conservatory at right angle, with lawn and trees in front.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Grand historic house with fine period features

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Bristol Water was fined over the breaches in North Somerset

Firm fined over roadworks permit breaches

Paul Jones

person
Police are keen to trace these people after the incident at Marine Lake in Clevedon

Boy injured after being chased by dog at North Somerset beauty spot

Paul Jones

person
A road closure is in place

North Somerset Council

Council announces series of road closures across Weston

Carrington Walker

person