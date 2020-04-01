Advanced search

Secondary school shows support of NHS staff

PUBLISHED: 16:00 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 01 April 2020

Clevedon School has thanked the NHS

Clevedon School has thanked the NHS

Clevedon School has put a sign in support of the NHS during the coronavirus crisis.

The community school has changed the sign on the school fields, in Valley Road, thanking the health service.

It reads: “Clevedon School would like to thank the NHS. You are kind. You are brilliant. From all the staff and students at Clevedon School.”

School head Jim Smith said: “Be Kind Be Brilliant has been the school motto for many years and it is displayed all round school.

“Never has it been more applicable than now. It sums up the NHS staff perfectly. We want to show the NHS our support as they go about their incredibly brave and determined work during the coronavirus crisis.”

Clevedon residents Tom and Nicky Rowles – founders of Just Creative, a Bristol-based design, print and manufacturing company – said: “I’m delighted to support the school and show what the NHS means to our community.”

