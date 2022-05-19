Clevedon sixth formers teach English to non-native speakers

Sixth form students at Clevedon School have been volunteering to teach English to non-native speakers. - Credit: Clevedon School

Sixth form students at Clevedon School have been hard at work volunteering to teach English to non-native speakers.

The pupils have supported fellow international students with English speaking and writing skills so they can feel confident learning at the school.

In the UK, the number of international students has increased since globalisation more than 20 years ago.

The school is working in partnership with International House which works to develop teaching skills worldwide.

This has helped the sixth formers understand the first steps for successfully teaching others which they hope to practise when they leave school.

Assistant headteacher Jo Carrington, said: "Our students have jumped at this opportunity to learn this lifelong skill of teaching English as a foreign language.

"We are so grateful to International House for their help and we look forward to this expanding partnership."

One of the students involved in the scheme said: "It really gave me an insight into what a career in teaching might be like, while also giving me lots of good tips on how to teach students who don’t have English as their first language."



