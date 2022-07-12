Student at Clevedon School wins prestigious university writing competition

Lucy Carrington, of Clevedon School, has won the University of Bristol Writing Wrongs competition. - Credit: Submitted

A sixth form student at Clevedon School has become the first in the school's history to win a prestigious writing competition organised by the University of Bristol.

Lucy Carrington won The Writing Wrongs creative writing competition last month (June) which saw her receiving £100 in book vouchers.

Judges described her piece as ‘devastatingly beautiful' and 'wonderful,’ and they were ‘blown away’ by her point of view, original voice and quality.

Working with university academics, Lucy shaped a story about Medusa, giving the ancient gorgon a voice of her own.

Her link mentor with the university, Chiara, said: "The judges were blown away by the piece's point of view, original voice, and its ability to use a well-known reference in new, exciting ways.

"They described it as devastatingly beautiful and wonderful, very carefully constructive and effective."

Lucy is also working after school as an extra-curricular on her creative writing A-Level. She said: "Writing is such an important form of expression - I am so happy that my story has won."