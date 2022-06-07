Clevedon students and staff fetch awards at arts festival

Students and staff at Clevedon School won nine trophies for their oral performances at the MidSomerset Festival in Bath. - Credit: Clevedon School

Students and staff from Clevedon School have snatched-up nine awards at a prestigious arts festival in Bath.

The MidSomerset Festival is held every year to showcase the best in performing arts and oratory. It was the first time since the pandemic the festival was held.

At the competition, Clevedon staff and students entered stories and monologues in a bid to be recognised for their talents.

Assistant headteacher Jo Carrington, said: "It was such a delight for people to come together to celebrate different literary work from all age groups.

"It was such a beautiful day, the sun was shining, the air was warm and it was a perfect way to come out of winter and start the summer terms.

"They were all delighted with their rewards and now proudly display their trophies in our new Xenia library at the school."

Famous author Chris Vicks judged the nominees. Chris was nominated last year for the Carnegie award for his novel Girl Boy Sea.



