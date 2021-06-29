Clevedon School students make world final four shortlist

Published: 10:41 AM June 29, 2021

Clevedon School has been shortlisted as finalists for the BTEC Showstopper Award after a record number of entries.

It also received a commendation for the students for their vocal performance.

It is the latest success of the school following last year when Taylor Nicholson received Silver BTEC Performing Arts Student of the year which followed years of achievements.

The judges were impressed with all three of the school's entries, and Don’t Give Up On M will be shown at the BTEC Awards ceremony at 2pm on July 7.

The online audience will be able to vote for their favourite performance and the winner will be announced live at the end of the ceremony.

Lead innovation in performing arts at Clevedon School, Debbie Morgan said: “We are so proud of our students and their incredible dedication and ability.

“It is also important to us to keep close links with our talented alumni, who have gone on to work professionally and remain a credit to the school.

“This stunning contemporary dance piece is a testimony to the resilience of our students through unprecedented times and it is amazing that it has been recognised by the BTEC Awards panel.”

The school's filmed dance was a collaboration between the performing arts department, three stunning students, Shannon-Rose Aspey, Olivia Doig and Eliza Langan, ex-student and professional dance teacher Toria Ford, who choreographed the piece and filming by Mike Thie.

The piece was developed both remotely through the lockdown period and then in school as part of the BTEC performing arts level three courses provided at Clevedon.

Choreographer Toria Ford: “I’ve had an amazing time working with the girls at Clevedon.

“Even during lockdown and with them having to learn the piece on teams or through video tutorials. They’ve excelled and brought my vision to life.

“I’m completely overwhelmed at this opportunity and hope for more in the future.”

Student dancer Shannon-Rose Aspey, said: “I have really enjoyed my BTEC course this year. It was nice to be a part of this whole project and I am excited that we are finalists.”

Olivia Doig and Eliza Langan added: “It was a really good experience to take on to our careers in the future.

“We hope to follow in Toria’s footsteps and become professional performers and teachers.”