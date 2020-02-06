Advanced search

Healthcare provider donates set of 10 laptop computers to primary school

PUBLISHED: 09:00 08 February 2020

A school in Clevedon has received 10 laptops from a healthcare service in North Somerset.

North Somerset Community Partnership (NSCP) donated the laptops to St Nicholas's Chantry Church of England Primary School, in Highdale Avenue, as a part of its IT Regeneration Programme.

The programme involves repurposing IT equipment the company no longer requires to benefit the wider community.

NSCP provides community-based healthcare services, free to the people of North Somerset.

Primary school headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith said: "The units which have been kindly donated to us will be a valuable asset to children at the school and will help facilitate learning.

"The laptops will allow our students to take full advantage of the benefits of the internet and technology.

"We are looking forward to seeing how they enhance our pupils' development."

Drive 24