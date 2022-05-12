Clevedon School puts on national road safety production

Students at Clevedon School youth theatre group took part in a national road safety play. - Credit: Clevedon School

Students at Clevedon School performed a road safety play and took part in a national competition on staying safe on the roads.

The award-winning youth theatre group at the school performed the play 'Chicken!', and hopes its production to 350 fellow students will improve road safety awareness in the town.

The hard hitting performance was shown to students aged 11 to 13 and was accompanied by a short talk from Avon and Somerset Traffic Police officers.

Headteacher Jim Smith said: "It was a stunning, yet sobering performance of a ground-breaking play.

"The students in the audience focussed on every word and reflected on the emotional content while their peers performed."

Written by renowned playwright Mark Wheeller, the students performed the production to more than 350 pupils and was followed by a national competition on the topic.

Drama teacher, Ms Wright, said: "I am delighted this talented cast got to deliver this important message and they know they had to deliver a great performance to maximise the impact of the message."

In 2020, there were more than 1,000 accidents on Avon and Somerset roads at 21-30mph.