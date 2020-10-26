Clevedon school prepares pumpkin packs for trailblazers

Children from St Nicholas’ Chantry School dressed up for the pumpkin trail. Archant

A Clevedon school has this year introduced a new pumpkin trail as a safer option to traditional trick or treating for children to enjoy.

The Friends of St Nicholas’ Chantry School PTA is providing pumpkin packs to families, which include a map of three different trails around the town.

Children must spot pumpkin pictures put-up in-house windows and take note of different letters, which form a spooky phrase when put together.

Friends of St Nick’s Fundraising Lead, Claudia Trudgett, said: “It is a new idea as people are wary of traditional trick-or-treating due to coronavirus.”

Pumpkin Packs are £3 per child, which includes a map for three trails.

Goody bags have been quarantined and will be available for collection.

The event will run from October 29 to November 1, which is also open to children outside St Nicholas’ Chantry.

To register, log on to pta-events.co.uk/friendsofstnicks/ before 11.59pm October 27.