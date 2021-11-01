News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

School opens new library space

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 1:06 PM November 1, 2021
Xenia opened at Clevedon School.

Xenia opened at Clevedon School. - Credit: Shane Dean

Students, parents, carers and staff at Clevedon School have celebrated the launch of their library and literacy space.

Clevedon School officially opened Xenia after a three-year planning and funding period, driven by the students themselves.

As a result, more than 100 people enjoyed the official opening which saw students talk about the journey to opening Xenia as well as sharing as readings, poems, songs and music. 

Assistant headteacher Jo Carrington said: “We are all absolutely elated. This just shows what you can do with enthusiasm from students and the drive of a supportive community with a shared vision to make a world-class library.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who has been involved, given their support and donated to this amazing project.”

The project name of Xenia was chosen because the building embodies the Greek classical code of hospitality and stories, bringing in Odysseus, the ancient traveller and his quest across the sea. 

It was inspired by local coastal and maritime influences and after the school raised thousands of pounds through community support.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 firework displays to see in North Somerset
  2. 2 Quarry traffic misery in village are 'accident waiting to happen'
  3. 3 Responses to Portishead Lake Grounds consultation published
  1. 4 North Somerset authors publish books
  2. 5 Modern and versatile four-bedroom home
  3. 6 Light the Night celebration to take place in Clevedon
  4. 7 Who can get a Covid booster jab and how can I book one?
  5. 8 Decision on Portishead Station delayed until next year
  6. 9 What is the government's Plan B for Covid this winter?
  7. 10 Neighbourhood plan to go before council next month
Clevedon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lady wearing face mask during coronavirus pandemic

North Somerset Council

North Somerset Covid case rate at its highest

Carrington Walker

person
The zoo will host Pumpkin Fest during October. 

Halloween

Halloween 2021: What Halloween events are taking place in North Somerset?

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Children from The Nursery visited a pumpkin patch.

Halloween

Youngsters enjoy pumpkin picking at farm

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Stall holders will return to Clevedon on Saturday.

Food festival returning to town this weekend

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon