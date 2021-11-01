School opens new library space

Students, parents, carers and staff at Clevedon School have celebrated the launch of their library and literacy space.

Clevedon School officially opened Xenia after a three-year planning and funding period, driven by the students themselves.

As a result, more than 100 people enjoyed the official opening which saw students talk about the journey to opening Xenia as well as sharing as readings, poems, songs and music.

Assistant headteacher Jo Carrington said: “We are all absolutely elated. This just shows what you can do with enthusiasm from students and the drive of a supportive community with a shared vision to make a world-class library.

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who has been involved, given their support and donated to this amazing project.”

The project name of Xenia was chosen because the building embodies the Greek classical code of hospitality and stories, bringing in Odysseus, the ancient traveller and his quest across the sea.

It was inspired by local coastal and maritime influences and after the school raised thousands of pounds through community support.