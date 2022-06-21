Clevedon School treated to charity talk on 'forgotten' black history

Students at Clevedon School were treated with a special talk on the 'forgotten history' of the BAME community's struggles which is currently neglected in UK schools.

Children also got the chance to enjoy a screening of the American film The Hate U Give at the Curzon cinema, which features an African-American teenager who faces pressure from various communities, and tries to stand up for what is right after she witnesses the shooting of her best friend by the police.

The film is also studied by Year 9 children at Clevedon too.

Bristol-based charity CARGO gave the inspiring talk on the modern-day divisions within the BAME community and how their ancestral struggle can be linked to a 'lack of education' in the UK school curriculum.

CARGO helps to 'empower identity' by teaching 'forgotten history' and helps to promote equality and diversity within society.

Students Sophie Tucker (Year 12) and Juliet Cutmore (Year 7) led the question and answer session held after the film screening.

Sophie said: "It was fantastic to speak to CARGO and think about how we can take positive action in the community and explore how we can express ourselves through art, film and the spoken word."

Assistant headteacher at Clevedon School, Jo Carrington, said: "I am very proud of the students and how they are learning to empower their voice.

"CARGO have given a generous donation to our group at school so we can lead and plan future events, reaching out to even more students."