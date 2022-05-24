News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

'Rundown' school play area given major refurb after campaign fundraises £10,000

Charlie Williams

Published: 6:00 AM May 24, 2022
(L-R) Rebecca Jones, cut the ribbon with headteacher Peter-Treasure Smith.

(L-R) Former PTA committee member who helped run the play area campaign, Rebecca Jones, cut the ribbon with headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith. - Credit: St Nicholas’ Chantry School

Children at a junior school in Clevedon have been 'jumping with joy' after a massive fundraising campaign secures more than £10,000 to revamp a 'rundown' play area. 

St Nicholas’ Chantry School, Highdale Avenue, had been suffering with a 'tired and rundown' play area which had to be removed due to water damage.

It has now just reopened with a state of the art playground for children in foundation year.

The major refurb comes after a massive campaign run by The Friends of St Nicholas' Charity which secured £10,260 of funding, even during the pandemic. 

Kids from St Nicholas’ Chantry School in Clevedon enjoyed their new stage area.  

Kids from St Nicholas’ Chantry School in Clevedon enjoyed their new stage area. - Credit: St Nicholas’ Chantry School

The new area completed by Pentagon Play now has a water wall, giant playhouse, chalkboards and benches as well as a performance stage and play equipment. 

Headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith said: "I’m delighted the parent-teacher association has been able to fund this revamp and it’s already proving a hit with the kids.

"The children can play and learn at the same time and the squeals of delight when it was opened were heart-warming."

