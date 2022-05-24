'Rundown' school play area given major refurb after campaign fundraises £10,000

(L-R) Former PTA committee member who helped run the play area campaign, Rebecca Jones, cut the ribbon with headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith. - Credit: St Nicholas’ Chantry School

Children at a junior school in Clevedon have been 'jumping with joy' after a massive fundraising campaign secures more than £10,000 to revamp a 'rundown' play area.

St Nicholas’ Chantry School, Highdale Avenue, had been suffering with a 'tired and rundown' play area which had to be removed due to water damage.

It has now just reopened with a state of the art playground for children in foundation year.

The major refurb comes after a massive campaign run by The Friends of St Nicholas' Charity which secured £10,260 of funding, even during the pandemic.

Kids from St Nicholas’ Chantry School in Clevedon enjoyed their new stage area. - Credit: St Nicholas’ Chantry School

The new area completed by Pentagon Play now has a water wall, giant playhouse, chalkboards and benches as well as a performance stage and play equipment.

Headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith said: "I’m delighted the parent-teacher association has been able to fund this revamp and it’s already proving a hit with the kids.

"The children can play and learn at the same time and the squeals of delight when it was opened were heart-warming."