'Rundown' school play area given major refurb after campaign fundraises £10,000
- Credit: St Nicholas’ Chantry School
Children at a junior school in Clevedon have been 'jumping with joy' after a massive fundraising campaign secures more than £10,000 to revamp a 'rundown' play area.
St Nicholas’ Chantry School, Highdale Avenue, had been suffering with a 'tired and rundown' play area which had to be removed due to water damage.
It has now just reopened with a state of the art playground for children in foundation year.
The major refurb comes after a massive campaign run by The Friends of St Nicholas' Charity which secured £10,260 of funding, even during the pandemic.
The new area completed by Pentagon Play now has a water wall, giant playhouse, chalkboards and benches as well as a performance stage and play equipment.
Headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith said: "I’m delighted the parent-teacher association has been able to fund this revamp and it’s already proving a hit with the kids.
"The children can play and learn at the same time and the squeals of delight when it was opened were heart-warming."