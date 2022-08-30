GCSE results 2022: 'Smashing' grades at Clevedon School

Students at Clevedon School, families, and staff celebrated a 'fantastic' set of GCSE results last week.

In an 'emotionally charged' morning, the school says it was able to celebrate some wonderful individual stories, as well as collective successes for the year group as a whole.

Headteacher, Jim Smith, said: "We have had a truly special morning celebrating some great individual stories as well as communal success as a year group.

"The students should feel very proud of themselves as they have bucked many national trends and can go progress to their post-16 options with every confidence in their abilities - well done.

"It is exciting that we will still get to work with so many of them in our sixth form alongside other new students who are joining us.

"But for those starting their next chapter elsewhere, we wish them well and we will always be here to support them on their journey."

It was the first time students sat formal exams since the start of the Covid pandemic.