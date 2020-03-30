Advanced search

Students celebrate Clevedon Academy Awards

PUBLISHED: 18:00 30 March 2020

The students celebrated the 8th annual Clevedon Academy Awards

The students celebrated the 8th annual Clevedon Academy Awards

Clevedon School celebrated its eighth Clevedon Academy Awards in style.

All four houses wrote, directed and edited their movies which were then shown to large audiences in special premieres.

The C’oscar awards ceremony saw valleyhHouses’s incredible spooky ghost story ‘Vanished’ sweep the board winning six of the 10 awards.

These included best director for Katie Lewis, best actress for Charlotte Coekin and best editing for Kieron Somerton.

House championship co-ordinator, Mike Thie said: “This was a fantastic celebration and wonderful display of talent and creativity. Well done to all.”

Two years ago, Oscar winner, Olivia Coleman spent weeks at the school during the filming of the popular TV series Broadchurch, charming staff and students, and even buying a piece of artwork from a student.

