News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

A-level results 2022: 'Outstanding grades' at Clevedon School

Author Picture Icon

Charlie Williams

Published: 10:27 AM August 19, 2022
Updated: 11:31 AM August 19, 2022
Clevedon School A-level results day.

Clevedon School A-level results day. - Credit: Submitted

Clevedon School sixth form has celebrated another year of 'outstanding grades' for A-level and BTEC courses.

More than one third of all grades awarded at the school were A* or A.

It was the first time students sat a set of exams in person since the Covid pandemic 

Students have worked 'tirelessly' during the last two years, the school says, which culminated in some 'stunning' results.

Many are now off to progress onto a range of prestigious universities, apprenticeships and employment.

Clevedon School A-level results day.

Clevedon School A-level results day. - Credit: Submitted

Headteacher Jim Smith, said: "Unsurprisingly, this brilliant cohort of students have met the challenges laid before them with over a third of grades awarded at A or A*.

"All of the students are now accepting undergraduate courses at prestigious universities, a sought after apprenticeship with a blue chip company or opting for a well-deserved gap year. 

Most Read

  1. 1 A-level results 2022: Backwell School celebrate 'fantastic grades'
  2. 2 A-level results 2022: Students at Gordano School 'fly high'
  3. 3 A-level results 2022: 'Outstanding grades' at Clevedon School
  1. 4 Prestigious new development of one, two and three-bedroom apartments
  2. 5 'Do not eat' - Lidl recalls product over bacteria fears
  3. 6 New 24-hour gym to open in Portishead
  4. 7 Council and First Bus agree to save X5 service
  5. 8 Lib Dem councillors demand First Bus bosses 'reverse cuts now'
  6. 9 Backwell solar energy company to expand into Clevedon
  7. 10 Cleeve cement lead at top of table as batters shine on winning weekend

"In summary, they have excelled with some quite exceptional individual stories of progress - I am bursting with pride."

Clevedon School A-level results day.

Clevedon School A-level results day. - Credit: Submitted

Head of Clevedon's sixth form, Katie Whiting, said: "Despite starting their courses in the midst of Covid, our students and staff have worked so hard resulting in so many different excellent opportunities for the next phase of their life. 

"Like us, they should feel very proud today and their success should be applauded by all."

Nationally, the top grades for A-levels have fallen since last year, with 36.4 per cent of all grades marked at A* or A, but this remains higher than the 2019 figures.

Clevedon School A-level results day.

Clevedon School A-level results day. - Credit: Submitted

Retiring CEO of the Clevedon Learning Trust - which runs the school, - John Wells, said: "As my last set of post-16 results as CEO, it made me very proud to see so many smiling, happy, young people celebrating their success. 

"Exciting times await them all. Well done to each and everyone of you."

Clevedon School
Clevedon News

Don't Miss

Dropping cigarettes has resulted in fines

North Somerset Council

More than 20 people fined for discarding fags and off-lead dogs

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
FirstGroup has confirmed it is considering a sale of its UK businesses.

Petition launched to halt planned bus cuts in North Somerset

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
old picture of a little girl found in a charity shop

Help reunite owner of lost photo found in charity shop purse

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
xxx_bucksupermoon_jul22

Skygazing

How to see the last supermoon of the year this weekend

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon