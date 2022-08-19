A-level results 2022: 'Outstanding grades' at Clevedon School

Clevedon School sixth form has celebrated another year of 'outstanding grades' for A-level and BTEC courses.

More than one third of all grades awarded at the school were A* or A.

It was the first time students sat a set of exams in person since the Covid pandemic

Students have worked 'tirelessly' during the last two years, the school says, which culminated in some 'stunning' results.

Many are now off to progress onto a range of prestigious universities, apprenticeships and employment.

Headteacher Jim Smith, said: "Unsurprisingly, this brilliant cohort of students have met the challenges laid before them with over a third of grades awarded at A or A*.

"All of the students are now accepting undergraduate courses at prestigious universities, a sought after apprenticeship with a blue chip company or opting for a well-deserved gap year.

"In summary, they have excelled with some quite exceptional individual stories of progress - I am bursting with pride."

Head of Clevedon's sixth form, Katie Whiting, said: "Despite starting their courses in the midst of Covid, our students and staff have worked so hard resulting in so many different excellent opportunities for the next phase of their life.

"Like us, they should feel very proud today and their success should be applauded by all."

Nationally, the top grades for A-levels have fallen since last year, with 36.4 per cent of all grades marked at A* or A, but this remains higher than the 2019 figures.

Retiring CEO of the Clevedon Learning Trust - which runs the school, - John Wells, said: "As my last set of post-16 results as CEO, it made me very proud to see so many smiling, happy, young people celebrating their success.

"Exciting times await them all. Well done to each and everyone of you."