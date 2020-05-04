Clevedon pupil sells painted pebbles for NHS

Lottie painting pebbles to raise funds for the NHS. Archant

A home schooling art project during the current lockdown has turned into a money raising mission towards the NHS for one pupil in Clevedon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lottie Steele, aged 10, who attends St Nicholas Chantry Primary School, said she is painting the pier on her pebbles ‘for our fabulous and brave NHS’.

She said: “I have chosen to paint the pier on my pebbles to hopefully appeal to local people. So far I have painted 50 pebbles and have raised more than £250.”

Lottie wanted to share news of her project, hoping to raise interest in the local community for people to support her initiative and place orders via her school.

Each pebble costs £5, and all money collected will go to the NHS.

Orders can be placed via the school by emailing office@stnicholaschantry school.org.uk