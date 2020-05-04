Advanced search

Clevedon pupil sells painted pebbles for NHS

PUBLISHED: 14:00 05 May 2020

Lottie painting pebbles to raise funds for the NHS.

Lottie painting pebbles to raise funds for the NHS.

Archant

A home schooling art project during the current lockdown has turned into a money raising mission towards the NHS for one pupil in Clevedon.

Lottie Steele, aged 10, who attends St Nicholas Chantry Primary School, said she is painting the pier on her pebbles ‘for our fabulous and brave NHS’.

She said: “I have chosen to paint the pier on my pebbles to hopefully appeal to local people. So far I have painted 50 pebbles and have raised more than £250.”

Lottie wanted to share news of her project, hoping to raise interest in the local community for people to support her initiative and place orders via her school.

Each pebble costs £5, and all money collected will go to the NHS.

Orders can be placed via the school by emailing office@stnicholaschantry school.org.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol opens after missing link complete

The missing link at Ashton Court has been filled to complete the Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol.Picture: Sustrans

GP surgery praises staff and patients for support

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Volunteers deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea

Wes Devonald and Iain Bugler who have been helping to prepare and deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea.

Woman donates hundreds of headbands to hospitals for NHS staff

Kathryn Harvey with the headbands she has made for the NHS.

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Most Read

Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol opens after missing link complete

The missing link at Ashton Court has been filled to complete the Nailsea and Long Ashton path to Bristol.Picture: Sustrans

GP surgery praises staff and patients for support

Tyntesfield Medical Group Executive Manager Lawrie Lewis. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Volunteers deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea

Wes Devonald and Iain Bugler who have been helping to prepare and deliver hot meals to people in Nailsea.

Woman donates hundreds of headbands to hospitals for NHS staff

Kathryn Harvey with the headbands she has made for the NHS.

Twenty more coronavirus cases diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Clevedon Pilot Gig Club enjoy Virtual World Championship success

Clevedon Pilot Gig Club Team

Woman donates hundreds of headbands to hospitals for NHS staff

Kathryn Harvey with the headbands she has made for the NHS.

Clevedon pupil sells painted pebbles for NHS

Lottie painting pebbles to raise funds for the NHS.

Nailsea in Bloom appeals for help from gardeners

Sylvia Lane, Wendy Mobbs and June Turner from Nailsea in Bloom. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Funding available for swimming coaches and clubs

Swimathon President and Olympic gold medallist, Duncan Goodhew MBE, in the pool with swimmers (Pic: The Swimathon Foundation)
Drive 24