'Fantastic' headmaster of Clevedon primary school resigns after two decades

A headmaster is retiring after 21 years at the helm of a Clevedon primary school.

Peter Treasure-Smith will leave St Nicholas’ Chantry for the final time this month after a 'successful' 42-year teaching career.

Mr Treasure-Smith has been head of St Nicholas' since 2001, five years after it opened, and has since seen the school grow to cater for more students, extra facilities and become a member of the Clevedon Learning Trust.

Headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith with some of the new facilities that have been built at the school. - Credit: Archant

He was born in Swanage, Dorset, and began his teaching career in 1980 after graduating from St Luke's College at Exeter University. This was also the first year he visited Clevedon, which was to be his home for many years to come.

Between 1980 and 2001, Mr Treasure-Smith worked in various schools around the area including a spell at the newly opened Mary Elton School until 1986, and was the headmaster of All Saints primary school in 1993.

He then went on to complete a masters degree at Bristol University and took his current role at St Nicholas’ at the dawn of the new millennium.

Ribbon being cut by author Amy Wilson, watched by pupils and headteacher Peter Treasure-Smith . - Credit: Archant

One of Peter's proudest achievements is 'working with a dedicated team of staff, and seeing the amazing children grow and develop over their primary school years'.

He said: "I have been especially pleased to maintain and develop the strong community feel of the school and have also forged links with key organisations such as Christchurch, MARLENS, and the Curzon Cinema to give children a sense of community and learn more about their home town."

Through the challenges of the Covid pandemic, Mr Treasure-Smith greeted children every morning outside the school gates to remind them of the rules on how to stay safe, as well as devising the school’s official Covid action plan.

A young Peter Treasure-Smith when St Nick’s first opened in 1996. - Credit: Supplied

"I'm also very grateful for the unfailing support of the Friends of St Nicholas’ Chantry - the school's outstanding fundraising group - which started before I joined, and have achieved great things over the years including funding a new library and a new outside area for foundation stage children," he added.

"I have also been inspired by leading a dedicated team of professionals, been supported by the governors and perhaps, most importantly, have worked hard to support some of the most vulnerable people in our community."