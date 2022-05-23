News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Specialist pre-school in Clevedon rated 'outstanding' by inspectors

Charlie Williams

Published: 1:26 PM May 23, 2022
Springboard Opportunity Group Clevedon Centre was rated outstanding by Ofsted.

Springboard Opportunity Group Clevedon Centre was rated outstanding by Ofsted. - Credit: Springboard Opportunity Group Clevedon Centre

A specialist pre-school in Clevedon has maintained its 'outstanding' Ofsted rating following a recent visit by inspectors. 

Springboard Opportunity Group Clevedon Centre was rated 'outstanding' on all counts of the report which included quality of education, children's behaviour and personal development. 

The school, located Princes Road, is a charity-funded pre-school for children aged two to four who have additional needs.

Its last inspection in 2015 was also rated 'outstanding'. 

The report said children are 'safe and secure in this exceptional pre-school' and they 'thrive in an environment that is tailored to meet their specific learning needs'.

It also praised 'highly motivated staff' who were 'extremely caring and nurturing'.

CEO Ruth Glover said: " We are very proud of the work that we do and are delighted that our staff and volunteers have, once again, been recognised for the skills, dedication and passion that they bring to work every day."

To read the full report, visit reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/16/511262.


