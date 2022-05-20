Clevedon Library to close for THREE MONTHS for major refurb

Clevedon Library will be closing on June 18 - but promises to come back better.

The Old Church Road facility will close on Saturday, June 18 for a major refurbishment.

And North Somerset Council says when the library re-opens in October, it will be a more modern and welcoming place for booklovers.



"We look forward to welcoming you to our new community room for library events and groups," a spokesperson said.

"We are making the library greener by upgrading the heating system, improving insulation and fitting energy efficient lighting.

"We are making the library more accessible for all users."

After the October re-opening, opening hours will be the same, but visitors can also register to use the library for longer with an Extended Access scheme.

"This is the self-service system used at other libraries including at Portishead and Yatton," the spokesperson added.

The library is also open for call and collect services, meaning people can reserve books online at www.librarieswest.org.uk, by phone on 01934 426020, or email to clevedon.library@n-somerset.gov.uk.

The books won’t be due back until October - but visitors can still use the returns box if needed.

Meanwhile, children’s activities (Story time, Rhymetime, Summer Reading Challenge) will take place on Tuesday mornings and Friday afternoons in St John’s Church hall next door.

And readers can also visit any other library and use their card: Portishead, Yatton, Nailsea, the Campus and more.

The improvement project is funded by North Somerset Council and by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport LIF which is administered by Arts Council England.

Clevedon Town Council is also supporting the project.