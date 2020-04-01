Advanced search

School head praises parents and teachers for ‘rising to crisis challenge’

PUBLISHED: 15:59 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:59 01 April 2020

The headteacher of a school in Clevedon has praised the community for coming together to support each other.

St John's Primary School students drawing rainbowsSt John's Primary School students drawing rainbows

Ian Doswell, head of St. John the Evangelist Church School has thanked parents and teachers for the way they have adjusted to the coronavirus crisis.

The school is open for vulnerable pupils and children of keyworkers who are working during the battle against Covid-19.

Teachers have prepared online resources which children who are being home-schooled can access, and children who are attending school are also being taught on the same learning schedule.

The headteacher has said they are to remain open during the Easter holidays so the care of pupils can continue.

Pupils at the school have started writing letters to other students at their schoolPupils at the school have started writing letters to other students at their school

Mr Doswell, who has been the headteacher for three years, said: “Schools have had to adapt quickly in a way they have done before.

“My staff are on it and they’re stepping up and willing to do whatever they need to do in times of worry. It’s difficult when you have low numbers of students and there’s a range of new tasks they need to do for the children on learning platforms.

“What schools have had to do is incredible and massively important to support colleagues on the frontline across the country.”

The pupils of the school have also been writing letters to their friends which they deliver during their exercise for the day.

Pupils who are at home have been drawing rainbowsPupils who are at home have been drawing rainbows

Ian has been sending ‘encouraging’ and ‘informative’ emails to parents and carers regularly to keep ‘open communication’ and offer support.

Ian added: “They’re starting to value the traditional ways of learning. They are doing DIY projects like cooking, cleaning and gardening with their parents.

“I think the parents have done an amazing job of rising to the challenge.”

Governor Caroline Chambers said the headteacher has been reassuring parents working from home, while they are attempting to home-school children at the same time.

Students have been drawing rainbowsStudents have been drawing rainbows

She said: “The teachers have been amazing in the way they have approached such a sudden and dramatic change to traditional teaching and learning. During a time of uncertainty for all of us, all staff members have risen to this unexpected challenge with energy and resilience, providing an abundance of reassurance and support to the whole school community.”

