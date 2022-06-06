New mural makes for colourful playtimes at Claverham school

Youngsters at Court de Wyck Church School in Claverham in their new-look playground - Credit: Neil Phillips Photo and Film Ltd

Pupils at a Claverham school are enjoying more colourful playtimes thanks to donations from businesses and organisations.

Court de Wyck Church School has a new, colourful mural in the playground, thanks to generous donations from Newland Homes, Waitrose in Nailsea, Yeo Valley Lions and Cleeve Parish Council.

The school is supported by an active Parent Teacher Association (PTA), who worked tirelessly to raise the money to repaint the playground over the school holidays, so it was a welcome surprise for the children when they returned this term.

Jo Baker-Brown, headteacher, said: "The children are loving the new colourful addition to their playground and have been playing lots of games of twister and hopscotch.

"It has improved the quality of the children’s playtimes and it’s great to see them develop their social skills in such a positive way."

Charlotte Hayes-Holgate, from Newland Homes, visited the school to see the children in action on the playground.

She added: "We all know the impact our surroundings can have on our health and wellbeing, and it’s a pleasure to be able to inject some additional cheer into the children’s play."