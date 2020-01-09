Advanced search

Students perform West-End musical in front of hundreds of people

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 January 2020

Clevedon School students performed Grease

North Somerset students' Christmas performance has attracted huge crowds with their version of a West-End production.

Clevedon School pupils produced their own version of the 1970s classic musical Grease - which was packed over four days and nights.

Hundreds of students and staff were involved in the production, including marketing, sound and lighting, hospitality and acting. The show set also featured spectacular state-of-the art lighting and props.

The award-winning musical, which film featured John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, was the latest musical showing put on by the school pupils.

Head of Ethos and Inclusion and Co-Director Jamie Williams said: "We want to give a massive thank you to all of the cast and all of the staff who helped.

"We would also like to thank the community and local businesses which helped to sponsor and give us such great support."

