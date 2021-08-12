North Somerset GCSE results 2021: Weston school thrilled with ’brilliant’ pupils’ achievements 

Published: 2:49 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 3:05 PM August 12, 2021

Broadoak Academy students in Weston celebrated their exam results with classmates and staff as they looked forward to the next step in their education.

Principal Kathleen McGillycuddy said pupils achieved their best and proved their resilience after another year of disruption to their education.

Jwala Vincent, Ruth Laing and Jackson George celebrating their GCSE results. - Credit: Broadoak Academy

She said: "What a fantastic year group with great results that will support them take their next steps in life. These young people have kept their focus, their sense of perspective and their belief that it would all work out in the end.

"I am proud of them all and they should be thrilled with their achievements. If they can navigate a pandemic then they can conquer the world. I’m excited to hear about their future successes and to see them flourish further in their colleges, schools and work places.

“It’s also been great to see our family of schools grow in strength too here in Weston and we are excited to see more of our students take up places at our post-16 provision in Winterstoke Hundred Academy - securing successful post-16 provision for all our young people is very much our focus now. Today, however, is all about celebrating Year 11s - brilliant young people.”

Following the cancellation of exams, grades were set by teachers against a national standard, and then approved and awarded by exam boards.

Broadoak Academy is part of the Cabot Learning Federation (CLF). Executive principal of CLF, Sally Apps, said: “After what has been a highly unusual time, with different pressures to usual, we are exceptionally proud of our students’ achievements. Their consistent hard work has enabled so many of them to take their next steps in education and training, with some exciting destinations.

“It is heartening to see that the work of our students, their teachers, the adults that support them in school and those in their homes and communities is helping their ambitions to be realised, especially at a time of such uncertainty. We are proud of their resilience, the resilience of our families and communities and all they have achieved together.”

