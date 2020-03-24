Clevedon pupil wins award for best GCSE results in Britain

Janey holding her presitigous award with Jim Smith, headteacher of Clevedon School Archant

A student from Clevedon has won an award for receiving the best GCSE grades in the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Janey Little, of Clevedon School, secured the first ever score of 19 GCSE Grade 9s last summer.

The 16-year-old has collected a national award after officially becoming Britain’s best student.

Janey won the award for her achievements and got to stay at the five-star Hilton Hotel in Manchester to pick it up.

Janey, who is now part of Clevedon School’s sixth form, hopes to become a politician.

Headteacher Jim Smith said: “This award was so deserved and quite rightly marks Janey’s stunning achievements during her time at Clevedon School.”

Janey’s haul of top grades were awarded in history, maths, statistics, religious studies, biology, chemistry, physics, English language, English literature, music, computer science, Latin and business studies.