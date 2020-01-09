School-boy wins scooter following road safety week

Jackson won the scooter during Road Safety Week Archant

A primary school boy scooped a top prize after designing a superhero during Road Safety Week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jackson, who attends Mary Elton Primary School, picked up a new scooter after he wowed judges with his Sam The Sign masterpiece.

The year four pupil was tasked with the challenge of creating a hero with a power which relates to road safety, during the Road Safety Superhero Design competition set by North Somerset Council.

Jackson was chosen as one of three winners across North Somerset.

During Road Safety Week, the pupils also learned road safety tasks such as tracking the history of car safety and working collaboratively to create road safety leaflets for their peers.

They also researched the safety aspects of seatbelts, driverless cars, brakes and airbags.

Teacher at the school, Cheryl Brown, said: "We were especially delighted when we heard about Jackson's win."