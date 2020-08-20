Advanced search

GCSE resuls day: Backwell students ‘very happy’ with results

PUBLISHED: 14:29 20 August 2020

Students from Backwell are celebrating today (Thursday) after receiving the grades they wanted following an anxious and confusing week.

Many pupils chose to receive their results at home via email, while some ventured into the school, in Station Road, to celebrate with friends.

Headteacher Jon Nunes said pupils picked up their results against a ‘backdrop of anxiety’ following a week full of confusion and changes to the way results were to be graded.

Mr Nunes said it was ‘extremely rewarding’ to see the vast majority of students had secured their places at the institution and course of their choice.

He also stressed what a relief it was that students were ‘very happy’ with their result and felt the grades they received reflected their effort and accomplishment.

He said: “I am incredibly proud of what our year 11 students have achieved and of the way they have handled the additional challenges that the last five months have given them.

“We are thrilled that a record number of these students have applied to stay at Backwell for sixth form study and look forward to welcoming them back.

“Today also marks the end of a very long process for our staff as well.

“I would like to thank all my colleagues for their dedication over this period of time, especially our exams team for their resilience and hard work over the past few weeks.”

