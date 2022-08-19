A-level results 2022: Backwell School celebrate 'fantastic grades'

Backwell School sixth form has seen 'another set of fantastic results' at A-level and vocational courses this year.

Year 13 students saw 14 per cent of grades awarded at A*, 33 per cent sat at A* or A and 60 per cent of grades were between A* and B.

It was the first time students could sit exams in person since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Headteacher Jon Nunes, said: "I am extremely proud of all of our students who have met the huge challenges they have faced over the last two years with great determination.

"They are a group of well-rounded, positive young people with bright futures ahead of them.

Backwell School sixth form A-levels. - Credit: Submitted

"I would also like to thank the parents and carers for their support and, of course, the staff at Backwell School for all their resilience and expertise."

The vast majority of students have already had their firm university choice confirmed. Others have secured highly-prized apprenticeships, including one at the BBC, and other training offers.

Head student, Grace Pontin, is heading-off to study English literature and history of art after she received three A* grades.

She said: "I am feeling excited about the future. It has been a long build up to today with a lot of hard work – but it has all paid off. But I'm going to miss Backwell School a lot – it is somewhere I feel at home, full of friendly and supportive faces."

Grace Pontin, of Backwell School sixth form. - Credit: Submitted

Head of sixth form, Rose Haywood, said: "The post-16 team are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our students.

"Support and guidance for future plans will be available on an ongoing basis for those who want some help or advice. We wish them all the very best of luck for their next steps."

Nationally, the top grades for A-levels have fallen since last year, with 36.4 per cent of all grades marked at A* or A, but this remains higher than the 2019 figures.