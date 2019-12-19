Fairfield School pupils donate food and sing carols at children's hospice
PUBLISHED: 08:00 20 December 2019
Kate Green
Pupils from a Backwell school have supported the nearby children's hospice by donating food and playing a Christmas concert.
Students from Fairfield School donated food collected at their harvest festival to Charlton Farm, which cares for children with life-limiting conditions who are not expected to reach adulthood.
Emma Parker, community fundraiser for the charity said: "We would like to thank Fairfield's children, staff and parents for their kind donations.
"Families often tell us they cherish the chance to sit down and enjoy a freshly cooked meal together. Our services are free to families so we're very grateful for the school's wonderful donation."
Earlier this month, pupils from the school visited the hospice to sing carols and perform with handbells.
Miss Parker added: "We were delighted the children from Fairfield came to visit us and help spread some festive cheer to the children and families staying. It was lovely."