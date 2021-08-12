North Somerset GCSE results 2021: 'Fantastic' results for Backwell students

Published: 1:47 PM August 12, 2021

Students from Backwell School celebrated their impressive achievements with class mates today as they picked up their GCSE results.

Backwell School students picking up their GCSE results. - Credit: Backwell School

Backwell School is delighted the hard work and resilience of year 11 students has paid off, following a year full of huge upheaval and challenges.

The vast majority of pupils have secured a place at the institution and course of their choice. But headteacher Jon Nunes said students were more focused on congratulating their friends and classmates.

He added: “I am incredibly proud of what our year 11 students have achieved and of the way they have handled the additional challenges they have faced over the past 18 months. We are thrilled that so many of these students have applied to stay at Backwell School for their sixth form studies and look forward to welcoming them back in September.

“Today also marks the end of a very long process for our staff as well. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their dedication over this period of time, especially our exams team for their resilience and hard work over the past few months.”

