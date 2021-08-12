News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Education

North Somerset GCSE results 2021: 'Fantastic' results for Backwell students

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 1:47 PM August 12, 2021   
Backwell School students picking up their results.

Backwell School students picking up their results. - Credit: Backwell School

Students from Backwell School celebrated their impressive achievements with class mates today as they picked up their GCSE results. 

Backwell School students picking up their GCSE results.

Backwell School students picking up their GCSE results. - Credit: Backwell School

Backwell School is delighted the hard work and resilience of year 11 students has paid off, following a year full of huge upheaval and challenges. 

The vast majority of pupils have secured a place at the institution and course of their choice. But headteacher Jon Nunes said students were more focused on congratulating their friends and classmates. 

Backwell School students picking up their GCSE results.

Backwell School students picking up their GCSE results. - Credit: Backwell School

He added: “I am incredibly proud of what our year 11 students have achieved and of the way they have handled the additional challenges they have faced over the past 18 months. We are thrilled that so many of these students have applied to stay at Backwell School for their sixth form studies and look forward to welcoming them back in September.  

“Today also marks the end of a very long process for our staff as well. I would like to thank all my colleagues for their dedication over this period of time, especially our exams team for their resilience and hard work over the past few months.” 

Backwell School students picking up their GCSE results.

Backwell School students picking up their GCSE results. - Credit: Backwell School

Backwell School students picking up their GCSE results.

Backwell School students picking up their GCSE results. - Credit: Backwell School

Backwell School students picking up their GCSE results.

Backwell School students picking up their GCSE results. - Credit: Backwell School


Somerset GCSE results
Backwell School
Backwell News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Drum & Monkey public house front

Village pub conversion rejected by council

Stephen Sumner

Logo Icon
Plans for 52 homes in Uplands, Nailsea

North Somerset Council

Claims decision to build homes on Nailsea field does not stand up to...

Stephen Sumner

person
Never Let Me Go publicity shot is two characters in silhouette running down the boards of Clevedon Pier at sunrise

Summer by the Sea

Six must-see places for TV and film buffs

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon
Rev Nick Moxon and church member Karen Osborne with the builders as they near completion of The Beacon Hub.

Portishead community hub nears completion 

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon