A-level results: Backwell head ‘proud’ of students’ academic success

Students picking up their A-level results at Backwell School. Archant

Backwell School is celebrating a 98 per cent pass rate as students pick up their A-level and vocational results today (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Students picking up their A-level results at Backwell School. Students picking up their A-level results at Backwell School.

The results are higher than last year’s, with seven per cent of grades awarded at A*, 23 per cent of grades at A*-A, 49 per cent at A*-B and 76 per cent at A*-C.

Headteacher Jon Nunes praised students for their ‘enormous commitment’ during a challenging year which saw exams cancelled and schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “I am very proud of all of our students who have studied incredibly hard – they have not only achieved academic success, but also grown into well-rounded, thoughtful and good-humoured young people.

“These results contain many stories of individual students succeeding against adversity and they should all be very proud of what they have achieved – the unique circumstances this year should take nothing away from the enormous commitment they have made to their studies in the last two years. We wish them all the very best for the future.

“Once the government decided to cancel exams there was never going to be a perfect way of ensuring that all young people gain the grades that they deserve.

“What matters most is that we now support our students on to their next steps so that no individual student’s pathway is affected by circumstances entirely out of their control.”

More than 100 students from Backwell have a confirmed place in further education, with five students heading to Oxford, one to Cambridge and two studying medicine.

Head of sixth form, Rose Haywood said: “The sixth form team are delighted to celebrate the achievements of our students.

“As we do every year, we will work with each of them to ensure that they achieve their desired next steps, be that university, an apprenticeship, other training or employment.

“We will do all that we can to advocate on their behalf, particularly in light of the unique situation they find themselves in.

“Support and guidance for future plans will be available on an ongoing basis, including next year and beyond.”

The grades awarded are subject to change as students are able to appeal their results.

Results were based on predicted grades submitted by teachers.

Teachers were also asked to send rank their pupils in order of how well they thought they would have performed.

This information was sent to the exam regulator Ofqual which has moderated predictions, taking into account the school’s exam history and each pupil’s previous results.

If a student is unhappy with their grades, they can use the results they obtained in mock exams or sit an exam in the autumn.