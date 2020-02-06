Author to give talk to parents at a school in Clevedon

An expert on raising healthy children is to give an inspirational talk at Clevedon School.

Fabienne Vailes will give tips from her and Dr Dominiques Thompson's book How To Grow A Grown Up at the academy, in Valley Road, on February 6 at 6.30pm.

The talk will help parents to build their child's confidence and resilience, so they can become a strong, happy and independent adult.

The talk includes an overview of the pressures and problems facing the current generation of young people, and why are they increasingly stressed, anxious or suffering from mental health issues.

Fabienne said: "We're fast approaching the third decade of the 21st century and it's a very different world from the one in which parents and teachers grew up in.

"Challenging issues have come together - including cyber bullying, 'always-on' culture and ever increasing pressure to do well - to create a perfect storm."