My amazing experience working behind the scenes on Netflix comedy show

Abby, of Clevedon, worked as a rushes runner and floor runner on season 2 of Sex Education Archant

A Clevedon woman has spoken of her 'amazing' experience working on popular Netflix comedy Sex Education.

Abby Timms, aged 21, worked as a rushes runner and floor runner during the filming of the comedy's second season.

After she completed her work experience, the University of South Wales performance and media graduate was asked back to work on the show, which aired in 2019.

Sex Education, featuring stars such as Gillian Anderson, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Mimi Keene and Asa Butterfield, focuses on the issues facing a group of teenage classmates as they navigate high school, tackling all aspects of sexuality with a refreshing frankness and humour.

Filming for the series took place across south Wales during the summer of 2019, predominantly in Caerleon, with other locations in Cardiff, Newport and the Wye Valley.

Speaking on her typical day at work, Abby said: "[It] involved me waking up at 4am, driving to the main set in Caerleon, collecting the footage from the previous day and driving it to the editing studio on Oxford Street, Central London, then returning the footage to Caerleon so the team had an empty memory card.

"It was hard work and a lot of hours spent on the M4, but it was also a really varied role, as, sometimes, I would be picking up extra costumes or equipment.

"Then, when I got back to the set at around 11am, I'd have a full day ahead of me as a crowd runner, which involved looking after the background actors and making sure they were in the right places for filming."

Towards the end of the shoot, Abby was offered a full-time position as a floor runner, which saw her looking after cast members and making sure the production crew had what they needed for the filming to run smoothly.

Abby's time on the show has brought several more work opportunities, including a stint on His Dark Materials, a fantasy drama series aired in November 2019 and produced by Bad Wolf for the BBC/HBO.

She added: "I learned so much during my time on Sex Education.

"I saw how so many different departments worked together, which really helped me to work out where I want to go with my career.

"It was an amazing experience."